New Delhi: Air India Express announced the launch of ‘Bag Track and Protect’ services, in partnership with Blue Ribbon Bag. This service ensures comprehensive and dynamic bag tracking to ensure frictionless travel for the guests checking in their baggage. The service can be pre-booked from the add-ons page on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, www.airindiaexpress.com.

The service will help guests track and expedite the return of delayed baggage and provide real-time updates via email and SMS. The service ensures a compensation of ₹19,000 and ₹66,000 (per piece) for domestic and international flights, respectively, if the baggage is not delivered within 96 hours of the flight landing at the destination. The service can be booked for ₹95 on domestic and ₹330 on international flights, respectively.

Talking about the launch of this new service, Dr Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express shared, “We are consistently working on providing our guests with technologically enabled services that enhance comfort and convenience. Complementing our brand proposition ‘Fly As You Are’, we strive to offer not just flights but experiences that resonate with our guests’ needs and preferences, providing transparency and personalisation along the way. By ensuring seamless baggage tracking and protection services, we aim to provide unparalleled comfort and convenience throughout their journey.”

Mr. Siraj Shah, Senior Vice President & Partner at Blue Ribbon Bags, stated “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Air India Express, given their dynamic and ambitious growth strategies. We expect our expertise in baggage tracking and protection services will play a pivotal role in enhancing customer satisfaction and ensuring seamless travel experiences for Air India Express guests.”

Air India Express guests can purchase the service from the add-ons section on the airline’s website and app while booking and while making changes and web checking-in.

Air India Express offers a range of services and curated travel experiences designed to enhance customer service. The airline recently also added Xpress Lite to their range of fares, where travellers without check-in baggage can book tickets for a lower fare. Apart from that, Air India Express offers Gourmair hot meals, AirFlix in-flight experience hub, Xpress Ahead priority services, and more.

Air India Express is rapidly introducing its new and hybrid aircraft in various sectors, which includes business-class configurations that provide wider seats, more legroom, and a host of other benefits. Recently, Air India Express again took pole position as the most punctual airline in India, as per data reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for February 2024.