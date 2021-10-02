New Delhi : On behalf of HQ MC, Base Repair Depot, Palam hosted the Air Force Kabaddi Championship from 27 Sep 21 to 01 Oct 21, under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board. The event was inaugurated by Air Cmde SS Rehal VSM, Air Officer Commanding Base Repair Depot, Palam on 27 Sep 21. A total of eight teams comprising 120 air warriors from all Commands and Air HQ participated in the event.

Closing Ceremony of the Championship was conducted on 01 Oct 21. Air Cmde SS Rehal VSM, Air Officer Commanding Base Repair Depot, Palam was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The Chief Guest, in his closing address, congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the participants for playing the game in true spirit of sportsmanship. He expressed his pleasure in knowing that a number of participants had made their mark on the Pro-Kabaddi League platform. He further urged all players to continue working hard and endeavor to forge the name of their service & country on the international sports front.

In the closing ceremony, IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) enthralled the spectators with their impeccable synchronized drill movements. The event was also graced by Arjuna Awardees Shri Ram Mehar Singh and Shri Anoop Singh and Dronacharya Awardee Shri Balwan Singh who acted as morale boosters for all the participants including young promising Kabaddi players who witnessed the closing ceremony.