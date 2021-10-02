Union Power Minister Takes Review of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCIL) and The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO)

New Delhi : Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh took review meetings of the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCIL) and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), here, yesterday. A direction given to both the CPSUs was to bid for Solar/Wind projects.The minister also directed both the CPSUs to increase their Capital Expenditur (CAPEX) and to spend 90% of their CAPEX by the end of Q3.

Shri Singh appreciated the progress made by THDCIL for the initiatives taken by them in installation of Carbon Capture Technology for the Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2 X 660 MW). He also commended the initiative of THDCIL for diversification in the field of ‘Green Hydrogen’ under the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ and to develop 800 MW capacity Green Hydrogen production and storage project on commercial scale in Chitrakoot District of Uttar Pradesh.THDCIL was also asked to create two new divisions in the company, one each for construction of Thermal Power Plants and another for development of Mines.

The Ministerexpressed concern on NEEPCO’s high manpower/megawatt strength and advised the CPSU to bring it within norms fixed by CEA.He directed NEEPCO to diversify the operations of NEEPCO in Renewable Energy and also expand its area of operations to PAN India.