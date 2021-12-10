AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully Conducts Observership program in Advanced 3-D Laparoscopic Procedures

Bhubaneswar: To create an opportunity for learning and to impart nuances of Laparoscopic Urology, the Department of Urology, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar successfully conducted an observership programme in Advanced 3-D Laparoscopic Urology. The two day programme witnessed an overwhelming response as consultants and faculties from reputed Institutions of India participated in the programme.

Various surgeries were demonstrated by the Urology Department faculties at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the occasion. It is imperative that such skills be imparted to our colleagues across the country so that patients get the benefits of reduced morbidity and early recuperation following minimally invasive procedures, said Dr. Prasant Nayak, Head of the Department Faculty Urology AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The program was facilitated by Medtronic Inc. under their PACE programme. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Urology Department faculties Dr. Prasant Nayak, Dr. Manoj Das and Dr. Swarnendu Mandal demonstrated several surgeries using modern technology. Anesthesia team of Dr. Bhaskar Rao, Dr. Nitasha Roy and nursing and technical staff of the Operation Theatre extended their cooperation and support for smooth running of OTs.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane applauding the effort of the Urology Department said that these types of programmes will be more helpful for patients. The Department will continue such activities on a regular basis to benefit patients suffering from various urological ailments, added Dr. Gitanjali.

The Department also conveyed its thankfulness to AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Gitanjali for providing state of the art facilities and constant encouragement. It may be noted here that the Department of Urology has been routinely performing all the advanced Laparoscopic and other minimally invasive procedures in Uro- Oncology such as Radical Nephrectomy, Cystectomy and Prostatectomy and reconstructive procedures such as Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty, Ureteric reimplantation and Vesico-Vaginal Fistula repair.