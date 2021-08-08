AIDS Control Society to organise special campaigns in Himachal on Independence

Shimla: A meeting of State Level Committee was organised by HP State AIDS Control Society here today, to chalk out the plan for successful implementation of New [email protected] Campaign to be organised on completion of 75 years of Independence of India.



HP State AIDS Control Society (HPSACS) will organize a mass awareness drive against HIV and tuberculosis to mark this special occasion, from 12 to 20 August, 2021. Blood donation campaigns would also be organised in various parts of the state along with various competitions at schools and colleges during this period.



Presiding over the meeting, Project Director HPSACS, Dr. Archana Soni said that the country will commemorate diamond jubilee of independence next year and the central government desires to build the concept of New [email protected], with efficient, transparent and accountable governance. She said that the awareness campaigns would be launched in a phased manner at schools and colleges. She urged all line departments to work in coordination for success of the event.



Officers and officials of concerned departments and HPSACS were also present in the meeting.





