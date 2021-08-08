Himachal CM announces SDM office for Balichowki and Sub Tehsil at Thachi

Shimla:

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the opening of SDM office at Balichowki and Sub Tehsil at Thachi to facilitate the people of the area. He was addressing a public meeting today at Thachi in Seraj Assembly Constituency of Mandi district after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 14.50 crore at Thachi.



Chief Minister said that Thachi area would be developed from ecotourism point of view to attract tourists to this area. He announced setting up of 33 KV Sub Station at Thachi to solve the voltage problem of the area and opening of Horticulture Development Office and SMS Agriculture Office at Balichowki. He announced opening of Primary schools at Shilli Largi and Demsaid, upgradation of Government High Schools, Mani, Bagi Bhanwas and Seri Batwara to Government Senior Secondary Schools, Government Middle School, Shalaghat to Government High School, Government Primary School Kau to Government Middle School. He also announced opening of veterinary dispensary at Didal.



Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Rs. 2.48 crore Science Lab building of Government Senior Secondary School Thachi, Rs. 1.41 crore newly constructed PWD Rest House Thachi and Rs. 3.98 crore LWSS Dadwas and group of villages in GP Thachi, Panjain, Mani, Somgad, tehsil Balichowki.



Chief Minister performed foundation stones laying ceremonies of Rs. 87 lakh Health Sub Centre Murah, Rs. 53 lakh Health Sub Centre Devdhar, Rs. 4.51 crore Irrigation Infrastructure Clusters Devdhar Seraj, Thata, Mani, Talicha Bhekhali, Bsunghi, Sarli and Dobha under Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project and Rs. 50 lakh Government Sericulture Centre Murah.



Jai Ram Thakur thanked the people of Thachi and adjoining areas for according him warm and rousing welcome. He said that during election campaign in the year 1998, he visited the area on foot as there was no road connectivity. He said that he made a promise to ensure road connectivity to the area by 2003 and with the active support of the people, the area was connected with road. He said that credit of this goes to the people of Seraj Vidhan Sabha area who have reposed unconditional support and faith in him for the last about 24 years. He said that the roads were lifeline for development in the hilly areas as economy gets a big boost due to better road connectivity.



Chief Minister said that the PWD Rest House at Thachi would go a long way in promoting tourism development in the area. He said that tourists visiting the area would now get better boarding and lodging facilities. He said that the drinking water supply scheme completed at a cost of Rs 3.98 crore would provide uninterrupted water supply to thousands of people of over five panchayats of the area. He said that not even a single new panchayat was constituted in the State during the last 15 years, whereas as many as 412 panchayats were created in the State by the present State Government which would go a long way in accelerating the pace of development in these panchayats.



Jai Ram Thakur also urged the people of the State to adopt covid-19 appropriate behaviour as the crisis was not yet over. He said that this pandemic has adversely affected the development in the State, but still the State Government was ensuring that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. He said that there was delay in construction of building of Degree College Thachi due to forest clearances. He said that as soon as approvals are accorded, a magnificent building would be constructed at the earliest so that youth of this area get better facilities for higher education nearer to their homes.



Chief Minister said that all the households today have a gas connection, and He under this Grihini Suvidha Yojna as many as 3.17 lakh families have been provided free gas connections. He said that Rs. 3000 per month were being provided to the families with critically ill patients. He said that under the Shagun Yojna Rs 31000 assistance was being provided to the daughters belonging to BPL families at the time of their marriage. He said that the Congress leader of the district were finding it difficult to digest the unprecedented development of the district witnessed during the last three and a half years. He reminded the Congress leader that it was due to his negative attitude that the people of Drang constituency rejected them in last assembly elections and this time also the people would teach them a lesson.



Chief Minister also released the annual Magazine ‘Abhinandan’ of Government Degree College Thachi and honoured the meritorious students of the college on the occasion.



Social and cultural organizations of the area made contributions towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on the occasion.



Mandal BJP President Bhagirath Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area today. He also detailed a few developmental demands of the area.



Chairman Panchayat Samiti Balichowki Sher Singh welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.



Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, District President BJP Kullu Bheem Sen, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri were present on the occasion among others.

