Aditya Birla Group-owned Hindalco to set up Greenfield Alumina Refinery Project at cost of Rs 8000-crore , Hindalco signed MoU with OMC for providing long term raw material linkage

Bhubaneswar: Rs 8000-crore Greenfield Alumina Refinery Project of Aditya Birla Group-owned Hindalco in Rayagada Dist Gains Momentum. Odisha Mining Corporation today signed an MoU with Hindalco Industries for providing long term raw material linkage for its project at Kansariguda in Rayagada district in presence of CM Naveen Patnaik

OMC MD Balwant Singh and Hindalco MD Satish Pai signed the agreement Speaking on the occasion, the CM said today marks a significant milestone in the journey of Odisha’s industrial growth and development.

He further said that Odisha is poised to become an Industrial Hub of the East, and this is not just our ambition but our mission.

CM appealed the people of Rayagada to provide all support to the refinery project, so that work can start soon and make visible changes in the life of local people

Joining the MoU signing ceremony on virtual platform, the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla said, “…. The Odisha-Hindalco partnership is a symbiotic success story that is an exemplar for holistic development”

Utkal Alumina Refinery Project of Hindalco is already operating in Rayagada Dist. Kansariguda project is Hindalco’s second refinery in Rayagada Dist