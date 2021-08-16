Adidas Launches Techfit Period Proof-Tights For Women To Keep Them In Play During Their Menstrual Cycle

New Delhi : Today, adidas unveils its latest product innovation designed to keep more menstruators in sport: the new TechFit Period Proof tights, featuring an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad.

The launch is part of adidas’ roadmap of innovations for this year to serve women better in sport. A first of a kind product offering in the Indian market, to ensure that women are emotionally secure while they play their sport during their menstrual cycle.

adidas collaborated with Dr. Georgie Bruinvels of Orecco to create resources to improve education and break the stigma associated with the menstrual cycle.

adidas found that teenage girls are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate, with one of the key reasons being fear of period leakage. Using these insights, the brand set out to create a product that helps athletes stay in sport throughout their cycle by giving them an added layer of protection. After over two years of development and rigorous testing carried out at each stage of the journey, key details of the tights are as follows:

TECHFIT PERIOD PROOF TIGHTS: Made with new Adidas Flow Shield Technology, the tights have a set of absorbent layers and a membrane that protects from leakage. It gives confidence during the training while being on period. A wicking layer, absorbing layer, and leak-proof layer work together to provide protection, whilst a bonding frame holds each layer together and keeps the tights in place.

Speaking about the collection, Kim Buerger, Senior Product Manager – Women’s Apparel at adidas, said: “We started designing this collection from the inside out. We knew it had to be comfortable and breathable, but most importantly, it had to serve its purpose of helping to protect against leakage.

The biggest challenge we faced in bringing the TechFit Period Proof Tights to market was the testing. It was incredibly rigorous and went through several rounds, because we had to be sure our product could deliver. Our ambition with this product is to keep more people in sport by giving them the confidence to train on their period. We’re so proud of what we were able to achieve, and look forward to introducing more product innovation in this space.”