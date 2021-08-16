Tata Steel celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day

Mumbai: Tata Steel today celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm across its operating sites and office locations. Flag hoisting ceremonies were conducted at various locations with limited attendance owing to Covid restrictions.

Tata Steel is committed to nation building, community development and consistently works towards fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity and enables equal opportunities for its employees. On the occasion, the Tata group’s founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s dream of building a self-reliant India and his vision and efforts towards setting up India’s first iron & steel plant was remembered and honoured by the employees.

In his address to a select gathering at the Jamshedpur plant, T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: “Today, as we recover from wave 2 of COVID-19, it is important for all of us to realise our vulnerabilities, our strengths and weaknesses, our priorities, and the minimum we can do to protect ourselves, our families, and the community is to vaccinate ourselves and make sure we follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Last year has been a demonstration of our compassion and resilience and has emphasised the importance of lives, livelihood, and inclusive growth. As a Company and as a group, we have always worked for the communities, so that they benefit from the benefits that accrue to us.

It is also important to reflect on the issue that the world is debating – climate change. While India may not have been part of the problem, it is certainly part of the solution. There is a need for developing countries like us to plan for a cleaner and a greener growth. Tata Steel, a benchmark organisation for sustainable growth, will also plan for furthering this cause.

Along with becoming an economic superpower, India should also focus on knowledge and technology intensive growth. There is a great opportunity for us as a nation to shape the way forward and create a country that our founding fathers can be proud of.”

Over the last 75 years, Tata Steel has contributed to two-thirds of the country’s flyovers and bridges, including modern landmarks such as Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Assam’s Bogibeel Bridge (the country’s longest railroad bridge) and Andhra Pradesh’s longest flyover, the Kanaka Durga. The Company has also partnered with the Nation on key infrastructure projects – 32 major airports and all metro railway networks in the country use our steel.

This year, a total of nine employees of Tata Steel bagged Prime Minister’s Shram Awards (PMSA) for the year 2018, bringing laurels to the Company. Two employees of the Company were conferred with prestigious Shram Bhushan award, six employees with Shram Vir award and one employee received the Shram Shree Award. Notably, in the top two award categories – Shram Bhushan and Shram Vir/ Shram Veerangana, all the eight awards meant for Private Sector companies have been bagged by the employees of Tata Steel.

The Awards Shram Bhushan (cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each), Shram Vir/ Shram Veerangana (cash prize of Rs 60,000 each) and Shram Shree/ Shram Devi (cash prize of Rs 40,000 each) are given to the workers employed in Public and Private sector companies (which employ 500 or more persons) in recognition of their distinguished performance, innovative abilities, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind. The announcements were made by the Government of India on August 12, 2021

Related