ADIDAS CREATES NEW POSSIBILITIES FOR WOMEN IN SPORT WITH ITS BIGGEST EVER COMMITMENT TO INNOVATION, ATHLETES AND FUTURE GENERATIONS

New Delhi: As a major year of sport commences, adidas continues its Impossible Is Nothing story with the announcement of its biggest ever commitment to women. Driven by the belief that sport has the power to change lives, the brand will support those who are breaking down barriers and driving gender equity, on and off the field of play.

The commitment, launched alongside the latest chapter in the brand’s Impossible Is Nothing campaign, sees key focuses:

Products: 2022 sees major investment in women-focused product innovation to recognize and meet the specific needs of women in sport. In December, the brand introduced Ultraboost22, built to address differences between male and female instep height, heel anatomy and gait cycle trends; and will continue to launch innovations across the year – starting with a completely new approach to sports bras.

People: adidas is a proud, long-term partner of some of the best athletes, teams, and creators in the world. Sport has the power to change lives. Reaffirming the same brand attitude, adidas continues to support women by encouraging them to create new possibilities through powerful messaging from their strong women athlete partnerships which include – Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Hima Das. They use the voice of their experiences to inspire women everywhere to build a future in sports.

Speaking on the launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said “Impossible Is Nothing isn’t just a campaign – it’s our brand attitude; the essence of who we are and what we stand for. In 2022 we reaffirm our commitment to women. And as part of this commitment, this season’s Impossible Is Nothing campaign is led by the stories of women who have made their impossible possible, with the aim of inspiring others to do the same under the “I’mPossible” message. adidas will continue to be their ally, committed to serving them through innovation in our products and partnerships”

While this campaign will globally be launched with a film series featuring a diverse portfolio of eminent women from sport, fitness, and lifestyle. The Indian campaign will see the likes of Deepika Padukone, Mirabai Chanu, Lolina Borgohain and a host of other inspiring women. Joining forces with them adidas will continue to push for real, lasting change by making sport more accessible and inclusive for all Women in India.