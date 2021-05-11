Additional Tocilizumab allocated to States – D.V Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi: Additional 45000 vials of Tocilizumab have been allocated to States/UTs to meet the increased demand across country. This was announced by the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri D.V.Sadananda Gowda today.

Tocilizumab is not manufactured in India and is sourced from Hoffman La Roche, a Swiss pharmaceutical company. Till about March, 2021 the demand of Tocilizumab by various hospitals across the country was adequately being met until the sudden spike of Covid cases started from April, 2021 onwards where on the demand for the drug went up drastically.

On 30th April, 2021 the available quantity of 9,900 injections (400 mg strength) was allocated to various States, UTs and Central Government Hospitals.

In a goodwill gesture, Roche has donated 50,000 vials (80 mg strength) for Covid patients in India through Indian Red Cross Society on 10th May, 2021 and which has been allocated by Government of India to States/UTs and Central Government Hospitals.

Following this, a commercial quantity of 45,000 vials (80 mg strength), imported into India on 11th May, 2021 , has been further allocated to States/UTs by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Pharmaceuticals on 11th May, 2021. A quantity of 40000 vials out of 45,000 vials has been kept at the disposal of State Governments/UTs which in turn will cater to the needs of patients both in Government Hospitals and Private hospitals in their States/UTs. The State Governments have been advised to widely publicize the mechanism of allotment of this drug in their States to the general public so that the needy patients and Private Hospitals know and can approach concerned authorities of the state if they require the drug. The States have also been advised to take all measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing and ensure that the drug is used very judiciously and strictly as per the National clinical management protocol for covid-19 patients.

The additional allocation of Tocilizumab will ensure its sufficient availability for COVID patients and augment the Government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.