About Rs. 22,215.93 crore already transferred directly into Punjab farmers’ account against sale of their Wheat crop

New Delhi: For the First Time, Farmers of Punjab have started receiving payments directly into their bank accounts against sale of their Wheat crop. About Rs 22,215.93 crore has already been transferred directly into Punjab farmers’ account.

In the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, Government of India is continuing to procure Rabi crops at MSP from farmers as per existing Price Support Scheme.

Wheat procurement is going on smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other States with purchase of over 341.77 LMT upto 10th May 2021 against 252.50 LMT during corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total purchase of 341.77 LMT wheat, major contribution has been made by Punjab- 129.35 LMT (37.84%), Haryana- 80.80 LMT (23.64%) and Madhya Pradesh-97.54 LMT (28.53%) upto 10thMay 2021.

About 34.57 Lakh Wheat farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing wheat procurement Operations.

This year, a new chapter has been added in the history of public procurement when Haryana and Punjab also switched from indirect payment of MSP to direct online transfer of benefits to farmers’ bank account by all the procuring agencies as per direction of GOI, which is being rejoiced by the farmers of Punjab/Haryana as for the first time they are receiving direct benefits against sale of their hard toiled crops without any delay and cuts under “One Nation, One MSP, One DBT”.

About Rs 22,215.93 crore in Punjab and about Rs 12,384.11 crore in Haryana has been transferred directly into farmers’ account so far.