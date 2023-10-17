ADB to Support Improvement of Urban Infrastructure and Services in Peri-urban Areas of Ahmedabad, India

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $181 million loan to build quality infrastructure and services toward improving urban livability and mobility in the peri-urban areas of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat, India.

“Ahmedabad and surrounding areas are rapidly growing as an industrial center, contributing to Gujarat’s economic development. This project envisions the future of the areas surrounding Ahmedabad city to help control urban sprawl, a planning approach that can be replicated in other states,” said ADB Principal Urban Development Specialist Sanjay Joshi. “The project will help upgrade basic infrastructure and services and strengthen urban management in these areas to raise the quality of life of its residents and sustain economic growth.”

The Ahmedabad Peri-urban Livability Improvement Project will construct 166 kilometers (km) of water distribution network, 126 km of climate-resilient stormwater drainage, 300 km of sewerage systems, and four sewage treatment plants, providing residents of Ahmedabad’s surrounding areas with quality urban infrastructure and services. The project is also supporting 10 junction improvements along the existing Sardar Patel Ring Road to improve connectivity of peri-urban areas to Ahmedabad city. The peri-urban areas often witness the highest population growth rates due to industrial development and migration of workers who often lack access to basic urban services. The project will benefit urban poor, women, and migrant workers through improved urban services and urban governance.

ADB will help strengthen the capacity of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority and urban local bodies in technology-based urban planning, including climate change and disaster-resilient infrastructure that promote environmental and social safeguards, gender equality and social inclusion. The project will support land development plans and town planning schemes integrating these elements that can be promoted and replicated by other states to enhance more planned urban development and densification through agglomeration.

The project will also build the government agencies’ capacity in financial planning, revenue enhancement and infrastructure asset operations. Awareness-raising activities will be conducted in communities to encourage water conservation, health, and hygiene. Women self-help groups will be trained on water supply operations. The project will support development of recycling treated sewage for industrial use through a public–private partnership.

