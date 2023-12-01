ADB Supports Quality Health Services in Kiribati through Asian Development Fund Grant

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a grant package of $27 million to support the delivery of quality health services in Kiribati in climate-resilient facilities.

The Climate-Resilient Health Infrastructure and Systems Project is comprised of a $27 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries, and an estimated $2 million investment from the Government of Kiribati.

“Placing women and climate at the center of the project, it will deliver improved health facilities and services, as well as provide infection control, and sexual and reproductive health programs,” said ADB Health Specialist Ammar Aftab.

The project will tackle the urgent need for disaster-resilient and energy-efficient facilities that meet the health needs of the 63,000 residents of South Tarawa, including women and vulnerable groups.

The project will build a new climate-resilient hospital in Betio with expanded services and develop national health service standards. Nurses working in primary health care in emergency obstetrics and essential obstetrics care, including midwifery, will be trained and upskilled. Awareness of and access to sexual and reproductive health services will also be improved.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.