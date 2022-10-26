Adani Gangavaram Port achieves record in Iron Ore Fines

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today accomplished yet another milestone by handling its first ever Coastal Voyage Cape Vessel MV LILA NANTONG. This vessel originated the transport of 1.6 Lac MTs of Iron Ore Fines from Adani Gangavaram Port to Jaigarh Port in Maharashtra and loaded 56,077 MTs of Iron Ore Fines aboard the vessel in 24 hrs.

The Port is having state of the art infrastructure facilities to manage various imports and export cargos having deep depth multi-purpose cargo berths. In addition to that Adani Gangavaram Port is equipped with vast storage facilities including covered warehouses to manage various cargos and state of the art material handling systems. Adani GPL is consistently performing well and creating newer records for cargo management.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “We are extremely delighted on this achievement. The record cargo discharge yet again reaffirms our superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency. We at Adani Gangavaram Port offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.”