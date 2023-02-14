Adani foundation organises Volleyball Tournament

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port has been organizing different sports initiatives in its port periphery villages in order to promote the sportsman spirit of local youth.

Taking initiative forward, the foundation had organized the “3rd Inter- Gram Panchayat Volleyball Tournament” in its Rail Corridor at Samantaraipur High School playground of Jamujodi Gram Panchayat today on 12th February 2023. 8 teams from 08 periphery Gram Panchayats (Chandbali, Erein, Dolamandap, Achak, Bhatapada, Kolha, Guanmaal, and Paliabinda) of Adani Dhamra Port Rail Corridor had participated in this tournament. The tournament was inaugurated by Sri Prashant Kumar Biswal – Sarpanch Jamujhadi in presence of Sri Ajay Kumar Rout – Member Representative Panchayat Samiti Jamujhadi, Sri Basant Kumar Nayak – Social Worker, Sri Sanat Chandra Biswal – Opinion Makers, Sri Umakanta Tripathy – Retd. Physical Education Teacher, Samantaray Government High School, Sri Sudarshan Biswal – Ex Sarpanch, Jamujhadi GP, Teachers of all prominent High Schools of above 8 GPs and Adani Foundation CSR Team.

In the finals, Syama Club, Bhatapada team – The winner of 2nd DPCL Rail Corridor Volleyball Tournament won the championship by defeating the Champion of 1st Inter GP Volleyball Tournament Chandabali by 2/1 set. Mr. Bhabani Shankar Barik of Syama Club, Bhatapada was awarded as the player of the tournament and Mr. Santosh Sahu of Chandbali was awarded as the best smasher consecutively for the 2nd time after 2021 in this tournament.

The match was successfully completed with the august presence and support of all delegates present in the inaugural function, who felicitated the Winning Team, Runners up Teams, Best Smasher and Man of the Tournament with Trophy and Cash Prize.

