Adani Foundation organises 20th Inter District Sepak Takraw Championship

Dhamra : The two days long, 20th Inter District Sepak Takraw Championship was successfully completed at Chandbali, Bhadrak. The championship was organized by Odisha State Sepak Takraw Association and District Speak Takraw Association in support of Adani Foundation the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port, who has provided the sports material support for the championship.

There were 12 district teams from Bhadrak, Rayagada, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj & Kendrapara across Odisha who participated in the championship. Two category of Sepak takraw like Regu event & team event for Girls & Boys were played in the Championship. In the Regu event Bhadrak district Girls team won the championship where Khurda district boys (KIIT – KISS) team won the championship. Khurda district (KIIT – KISS) girls team and Rayagada district Boys team remain in the runners-up.

On 19th the game was inaugurated by Ms. Gulmaki Dalawzi Habib, Bhadrak Municipality Chairman , Bhadrak in presence of Mr. Laxmi Narayan Mohapatra, Sports Organizer, Mr. Satyananda Rout, State Congress Secretary, Mr. Digambar Das, Ex Sarapancha, Bansada GP, Mr. Nur Mohmad Ismail, Ex Chairman, Chandabali, Mr. Pruthviraj Sahoo, Secretary, State Sepak Takraw Federation, Bhubaneswar and concluded in presence of Dr. Byomokesh Ray, MLA, Chandabali, Smt. Shanti Lata Sethi, NAC Chairman, Chandabali, Smt. Minati Sutar, Chairman, Chandabali Block, Mr. Saroj Kumar Bal, Vice Chairman, Chandabali Block, Mr. Prince Rakesh Nayak, Zilla Parishad, Chandabali & coordinated by Mr. Pravash Subhadarshan Mohanty, General Secretary, District Speak Takraw Association, Bhadrak on 20th November 2022.