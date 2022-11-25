Tata Steel Kalinganagar organises Safety Meet ‘SUMILAN’ for Vendor Partners

Kalinganagar : Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) organised a safety communication meet namely ‘SUMILAN’ for its vendor partners in its plant premises located at Duburi in Jajpur district on Thursday.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), Tata Steel Kalinganagar graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Karamveer Singh, General Manager (Operations), TSK, Ravi Mishra, Chief, Safety, TSK and other senior officials.

More than 200 employees of various vendor partners participated in this 8th edition of SUMILAN where they interacted with the senior leadership team on different aspects of safety. The theme of the meet was ‘E-CAUP of Manual Handling & Slip Trip & Fall hazards’.

During the event, the vendor partners and their employees showcased many best safe practices from workplace & workers who had showcased exemplary display in safety at workplace were awarded by the Chief Guest. Various other awards were also given to the vendor partners on various safety competitions organised earlier.

It may be noted here that ‘SUMILAN’ is a thematic safety communication platform for interaction of senior leadership of Tata steel with contractors and their employees on the current safety performance of the organisation. It also captures safety and health related suggestions and concern from the vendor partners and their employees to improve the safety standard.