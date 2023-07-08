Adani Foundation observes Van Mahotsav

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of the Adani group of companies, observed Van Mahotsav in the first week of July at its Utthan centers. The Adani Group, a leading conglomerate in India, has launched an ambitious nationwide initiative called Vruksh Se Vikas project, which is aimed at planting 100 million trees across the country by 2030. This initiative is part of the group’s commitment to environmental sustainability and making a positive impact on local communities and control global warming and increasing oxygen level. As a significant step towards achieving this goal, Van Mahotsav is observed in 46 government schools under the flagship project Utthan, where students took the lead in planting saplings in their respective school premises.

The plantation drive was a remarkable effort that witnessed the participation of enthusiastic students and awareness sessions by schoolteachers and 47 Utthan Sahayaks – the community level volunteers join hands in increasing the learning level of primary students. The tree saplings included a variety of fruit bearing trees such as Chiku, Banana, Apple berry, Guava, Lemon, and Supari. These plants will not only contribute to the beautification of the school premises but also provide a sustainable source of nutrition for the students and the communities they belong to.

In a parallel endeavor, the Adani Foundation is planning to plant approximately 21,000 trees in the current financial year in the vicinity of Adani Dhamra Port. The Adani Foundation recognizes the importance of preserving nature and aims to create a greener and healthier environment for the local ecosystem and the communities living nearby.

By involving students in the plantation drives, the group aims to nurture a generation that values nature and understands the importance of preserving it for future generations.