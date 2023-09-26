Adani Dhamra Port observes World Environmental Health Day

Dhamra : The IFEH (International Federation of Environmental health) took a step forward to highlight the importance of environmental health and its care. In the light of this, every year on September 26th is celebrated worldwide as the World Environment Health Day. The theme for World Environment Health Day, 2023 has been decided to be “Global Environmental Public Health – Standing up to protect everyone’s health each and every day.”

At Adani Dhamra Port, we have incorporated this for the celebration of World Environment Health Day, 2023 celebration. A mass plantation drive was undertaken by the Department of Horticulture among employees at the premises in co-ordination with Environment Team. The drive was inaugurated by COO Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta in the presence of senior officials.

A variety of saplings were planted by the port employees. It has also been remarkable as an ornamental plant for landscaping purposes. Besides landscaping and plantation uses, It has been widely used in everyday life as a medicinal plant. The leaves have been used since ages for treatment of stomachache, diabetes as well as intestinal worms.

Towards Environmental Health, public awareness and individual initiative is important. At a personal and domestic level, we should take measures to decrease our burden on the environment.