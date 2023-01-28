Adani DAV School observes 74th Republic Day

Dhamra : 74th Republic Day was celebrated in Adani Dav Public School with great joy and enthusiasm. Ms. Munmun Rani Deep delivered the welcome address. Mr. Amitava Bose, Project Site Head, LNG, Dhamra Port joined as the Chief Guest and Mr. Murmaya Kumar Manna, Assistant Project Officer, Adani Foundation also joined as the Guest of Honour in this celebration. Mr. Bose hoisted the National Flag. The National Anthem was sung. Mr. Bose received the salute in the parade from different captains of platoons like NCC, SCOUTS & GUIDES, CUB-BULBUL and JUNIOR RED CROSS. Tiny tots were dressed up in different traditional costumes and performed the roles of different freedom fighters. Some students like Sweety Karan, Debiprasad Das and Bhumika Sarangi delivered their speeches about the celebration of Republic Day. Suryaprakash Biswal recited a beautiful poem on patriotism. Then our Teachers Mr. Sudarsan Pati and Mr. Suranjan Barik shared their views on the importance of the day. Students performed different cultural activities like Dance, Song and Jhanki on the ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’ theme. Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi, Headmistress of Adani DAV Public School delivered her speech about the great sacrifice of our freedom fighters as well as about safeguarding constitutional rights. She also advised our students to be pure patriots who can safeguard our country. Mr. Sanuja Kumar Jena and Ms. Gitanjali Kumari coordinated the Programme. Ms. Saswati Samanta offered a vote of thanks.