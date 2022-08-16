ADANI DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL CELEBRATES 76th INDEPENDENCE DAY

Bhadrak : 76th Independence Day has been celebrated in Adani DAV Public School on 15th August, 2022 with great joy and pomp. Ms G Kumari and Mr L.K. Bhatta were the moderators of the programme. The welcome address was given by Ms Munmun Rani Deep. Initially Prabhat Pheri was done. The Honourable Chief Guest of the day, Mr Amitava Bose, Project Site Head, DLTPL, Dhamra unfurled the National Flag which was followed by the National Anthem and Jhanda Geet to create patriotic feelings among students. The Chief Guest received salute from NCC Cadets, Scouts & Guides, Red Cross and different houses. Students presented various activities. Ananya Samal and Sagar Chauhan of Class X and Namratamayee Swain, Sakshirani Sahoo, Priyanka Priyadarshini of Class IX delivered speeches about unsung freedom warriors. A dance programme was done about rich cultural heritage on the theme ‘It Happens Only in India’ followed by a skit on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’and a pyramid. The Honourable Chairperson, Adani Foundation, Dr Priti G. Adani gave a clarion call to all stakeholders to work fearlessly for the sake of the country. The Chief Speaker, Ms Jayati Dasgupta motivated all stakeholders to shoulder responsibilities to make the country proud. Ms Bijaya Bose appreciated all future denizens for their wonderful activities and encouraged them to do good deeds for the motherland. The Principal, Ms Krishnapriya Sarangi motivated all to pledge to do something great for the country. Then the wall magazine was inaugurated by all the dignitaries. The good performers were rewarded. At last, Ms Saswati Samant offered a vote of thanks to all. Then sweets distribution was done among all students. Eventually, the programme was accomplished with a grand success and became a memorable moment for all.