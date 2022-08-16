Odisha : speed flow of the flood water in the Mahanadi will continue up to 3 AM today

Bhubaneswar : Special Relief Commissioner, Pradip Jena informed that speed flow of the flood water in the Mahanadi will continue up to 3 AM today and said that the Peak flow of the flood water in the Mahanadi continues as the surplus water from the Hirakud dam gust downstream with the 40 sluice gates opened so far.

Besides, the peak flow will be released into the Bay of Bengal by 6-9 PM on Wednesday and the water level at the Mundali barrage in Cuttack is supposed to mark the maximum within the next 8-9 hours, said SRC.