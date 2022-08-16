New office bearers elected for Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry;Officials of MCCI had a meeting with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) the oldest industry organization in Tamil Nadu and the second oldest in India has elected its new office bearers for 2022- 2024.

Mr.T.R.Kesavan, Group President (Corporate Relations & Alliances), TAFE Ltd., has been elected as President and Mr. Ramkumar Shankar, Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., has been elected as the Vice President in the 186th Annual General Meeting of the Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry held recently.

Mr.T.R.Kesavan is an engineering and management professional has 30 years of experience in agricultural productivity, Government industry interface and public private partnership. He is a governing council member of various industrial and government association.

Mr. Ramkumar Shankar is a finance professional having vast experience in management sector. In addition to FCA and AICWA degrees, he has pursued Accelerated Management programme with Indian School of Business in the year 2003.

The newly elected team met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. M. K. Stalin recently and had a healthy conversation for the further industry development of Tamil Nadu.