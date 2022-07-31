New Delhi: Actor Rasik Dave, known for appearing in Hindi and Gujarati films and shows, passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 65.

His mother-in-law and veteran actor Sarita Joshi informed that Dave, who had been suffering from kidney ailments for the past four years, breathed his last on Friday evening.

Dave’s last rites were held yesterday in presence of family members and close friends. The actor began his career in 1982 with a Gujarati film, titled Putra Vadhu.

In Hindi films and TV shows, the actor is best known for his work in Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed movie ‘Jhoothi’, TV shows like ‘Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka’, ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki’.

The actor along with his wife – popular artiste Ketki Dave had also formed a theatre company.