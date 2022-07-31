Kolkata: A container vessel left Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) Kolkata yesterday for a trial run to Mongla port in Bangladesh as part of the implementation process for use of Chattogram and Mongla ports by transhipment from India.

Chairman of SMP, Kolkata Vineet Kumar said that that the trial run is intended to facilitate sending of goods from Kolkata port to the states of north east India through the Mongla and Chattogram ports of Bangladesh.

Containers of Electrosteel Castings Ltd & Magpet Polymers being shipped through the Maersk Lines India to Mongla Port are carrying iron pipes and prefoam. From the Mongla port, the goods will be transported to Tamabil and Bibirbazar for delivery into Meghalaya and Assam respectively.

It will take six days for the vessel to reach Mongla on 5th August.

Mr.Kumar said, the agreement signed in 2014 provided for mutual support by both the countries for shipment on both inland waterways and coastal routes to improve connectivity between the two countries. A trial run was held in June 2020 where shipment was done from Kolkata to Tripura via the Chattogram port.

A decision was taken after the 13th India-Bangladesh Joint Group of Customs (JSC) meeting held in March to conduct four more trials for the use of Mongla and Chattogram ports to connect Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura with West Bengal through these routes.

The use of Chattogram and Mongla port for transhipment and carrying of goods to the north eastersn states of India from Kolkata will substantially reduce the time and cost of trade. The SMP Chairman told media that several infrastructure development projects have been undertaken to further improve the cargo movement on the IBP routes to North Eastern states and Bangladesh.