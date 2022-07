New Delhi: Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam wins Silver medal in women’s 55 Kg weightlifting category at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Bindyarani lifts a total of 202 Kg in snatch and clean and jerk category.

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam bags a silver medal by lifting a total of 202 Kgs, after successfully lifting 116 Kg in her third attempt of clean & jerk in the Women’s 55 Kg weight category.