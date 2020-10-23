Actor Abhianshu Vohra to play the role of Dabangg Police Inspector in Manohar Kahaniyan on Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan

Mumbai: Actor Abhianshu Vohra, currently seen in the popular show Choti Sardarni, bags a pivotal role in the upcoming episode of Manohar Kahaniyan on Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan. Adapted from the popular magazine known as Manohar Kahaniyan, the series focuses on stories from genres such as Crime, Thriller, and Horror. In the new episode, Bezubaan, Abhianshu will be seen portraying the character of a quirky police inspector, Dilbaag Singh Rana.

Bezubaan revolves around a mentally unstable man who finds a newborn baby. The episode takes an interesting twist when the police officer (Abhianshu Vohra) starts his investigation eccentrically and showcases how a mentally unstable man becomes the baby’s saviour. The story reaches a crescendo when the man who planned to kill this baby is exposed and his intention stuns everyone.

Playing the role of a cop for the first time, Abhianshu Vohra said, “This is my first show in Thriller and Crime genre. Though I am playing a regular cop, what is fascinating about my character is the resembles of Dabang’s Chulbhul Pandey. I have tried not to replicate his style or character. Instead, I have added my touch to it. My character has various aspects that helped the character to stand out. It was an amazing experience to be part of the show.”

