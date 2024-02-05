ACC’s LEISA Project Boosts Incomes and Crop Yields for Farmers in Bargarh, Odisha

Odisha, 5 February, 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, is making significant progress in sustainable agriculture through its LEISA (Low External Input Sustainable Agriculture) project. This initiative, conducted in collaboration with Rajiblochan Producers Company Limited (RPCL), a farmer producer organization (FPO) supported by the Adani Foundation, has been instrumental in driving positive change in villages surrounding the Bargarh plant.

The LEISA project aims to empower farmers by providing training and support for the adoption of organic farming methods and practices. Through this collaborative effort, several farmers have experienced a reduction in input costs, resulting in increased yields, enhanced crop quality, and ultimately, a boost in income.

A standout success story from the project is Ahallad Pradhan, a 32-year-old farmer from Khedapali village in the Bardol block of Bargarh district. By transitioning from traditional paddy cultivation to organic farming with the assistance of RPCL, Ahallad diversified his crops to include cauliflowers, cabbages, tomatoes, sweet corn, and chilies on a rotational basis across three acres of land.

Witnessing improved plant growth, higher yields, and enhanced produce quality, Ahallad successfully sold his vegetables in the local market, generating a total income of Rs 4.16 lakh in a year. His net profit reached Rs 2.92 lakh, leading to a monthly income of Rs 24,300. This remarkable increase in income has not only supported his family of five but also enabled him to save for the future.

The LEISA project stands out by providing farmers with organic inputs, including vermicomposting, bio-fertilizers, and bio-pesticides at subsidized rates. Additionally, it facilitates the marketing of the farmers’ produce through RPCL. Beyond economic benefits, the project contributes to environmental conservation by reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides, while simultaneously enhancing soil fertility and water retention.

ACC and Adani Foundation continues to make significant progress in promoting socio-economic development and ecological balance within the farming community in Bargarh district. The company remains dedicated in its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and creating a sustainable future for all.