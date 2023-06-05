ACC Ltd. Ensures Eco- Friendly Transportation Of Limestone In Bargarh, Odisha With A Dedicated Railway Line Operation

ACC Ltd, part of the Adani Group, operates a dedicated railway line in Bargarh for the eco-friendly transportation of limestone in Bargarh, Odisha.

Earlier today, on 5th June 2023, at approximately 6:30 am, one of our wagons carrying limestone from Dunguri mines to the Bargarh cement plant derailed.

There were no injuries, and our company’s operations remain unaffected. Our dedicated maintenance team is working tirelessly to restore the rail line as quickly as possible.

It’s important to note that this captive rail line is solely for industrial use and is not connected to any routes of the Indian Railways. As a result, there are no disruptions to any Indian Railways routes.