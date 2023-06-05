Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrates World Environment Week 2023

Noida, June 5, 2023: With a strong dedication to promoting eco-friendly practices and reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today on the occasion of World Environment Day (5th June), kickstarted its week-long (5th-11th June) National Environment Campaign.



The campaign was kicked-off at Pioneer One Honda, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) with sapling planting ceremony led by Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr. Takeshi Kobayashi – Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India along with other senior delegates from HMSI. The company also distributed saplings to its customers.



The company is making dedicated efforts to make a significant impact on reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable alternatives under the theme “Say No to Plastic”. With the goal of encouraging a plastic-free lifestyle and acknowledging the grave environmental risks posed by single-use plastics to our oceans, wildlife, and overall ecosystem, HMSI is actively inspiring individuals to make conscious decisions that decrease their plastic consumption.



Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said, “As we are well aware, plastic pollution presents a significant environmental threat, and it is imperative for each one of us to take prompt action. At Honda, being a responsible corporate we are dedicated to minimizing our use of plastic and advocating for sustainable alternatives. Through our endeavors during World Environment Week, our objective is to motivate individuals to reject plastic and adopt eco-friendly options, fostering a cleaner and healthier planet for future generation.”



As part of this campaign, the company will undertake plantation of over 23,000 saplings pan India. Additionally, the company will provide free of cost PUC check-ups, that will be conducted in collaboration with Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) for all the customers visiting HMSI authorized dealership network, among other activities.



Furthermore, Honda, in collaboration with Pro Honda, has developed a new line of engine oil that has been approved by Honda engineers to ensure the preservation of Honda 2Wheelers’ “designed-in performance”. Noteworthy, HMSI is first to introduce Pro Honda brand among all Honda network countries for its customers. In addition, Honda has also introduced the ‘Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)’ program, an enhanced version of their extended warranty, to enhance the overall ownership experience and establish a new industry benchmark.