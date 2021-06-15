ABFRL’s e-commerce brand `Jaypore’ forays into Menswear

Mumbai : Jaypore, from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has forayed into the menswear category. The brand, after leading the market for handcrafted and artisanal womenswear and jewelry, has now entered the USD 28bn worth menswear market with its first-ever range of exquisite kurtas, indie-wear, elegant shirts and trousers made from natural and sustainable fabrics. With over 240 styles, Jaypore offers ethnic and everyday essentials in apparel, bags and footwear for men.

Jaypore is a prominent ethnic brand, renowned for making India’s most beautiful artisanal products accessible to customers across the globe. Menswear by Jaypore is an extensive collection of kurtas, shirts, muktasari sets, jackets, pants and more, in a wide range of elegant fabric stories including Mangalgiri, Tussar Silk, Linen, Cotton and more. The entire range carries the brand’s characteristic elements with its focus on authentic craft details, elegant silhouettes, and rich fabrics. Each piece is accentuated with subtle craft details such as Kantha embroidery or pintucks, making it an elegant addition to the men’s ethnic wardrobe. The colour palette for this collection borrows from the rich spectrum of Indian culture and its landscape, with delightful shades and striking hues.

Rashmi Shukla, Business Head, Jaypore says, “Jaypore is excited to enter the menswear category, and bring to it a freshness of design, crafts and fabrics. Menswear by Jaypore is an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India and the modern elements of essential wear. This collection renders a picture of The Jaypore Man, who is confident and self-assured, a new-age conscious consumer who believes in making responsible choices. He shares a heightened sense of rootedness with his intention to shop and support local as well as sustainable. The Jaypore Man wears his Indian-ness with élan and his confidence that makes traditional wear look sharp and stylish.”

This collection will exclusively be available at Jaypore stores, and online at www.jaypore.com