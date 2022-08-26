AAI signs MoU with Sweden to facilitate smart and sustainable aviation technology collaboration

New Delhi : Airports Authority of India (AAI) and LFV Air Navigation Services of Sweden (LUFTFARTSVERKET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding today at the Corporate Headquarters of AAI in New Delhi.

The agreement brings together two air navigation service providers, India and Sweden, with demonstrated capabilities in building and operationalizing the next generation of sustainable aviation technology, to explore smart aviation solutions. This MoU shall pave the way for bi-lateral exchange of aviation expertise and technology between the two countries. It will allow the Indian companies to accelerate growth while leveraging Swedish innovation and expertise. Under the aegis of the MoU, the companies can collaborate in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Mr. M. Suresh, Member (Air Navigation Services), AAI and Mr. Magnus Corell, Deputy Director General, LFV Sweden. The event was attended by Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, AAI; Ms. Malin Cederfeldt Östberg, State Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure, Government of Sweden, H.E. Klas Molin, the Ambassador of Sweden to India and H.E. Tanmaya Lal, the Ambassador of India to Sweden. The event was attended by senior officials from AAI, LFV, Embassy of Sweden, New Delhi, and Business Sweden –The Swedish Trade & Invest council.

Acknowledging the pressing need for rapid development concerning next-generation smart airports and the necessity to build sustainable transport systems, both parties consented to the following elements of the MoU:

Exchange of aviation knowledge and technical transfer program

Promote close and friendly relations between the two agencies

Aim to expand technical cooperation in airports

Support the development of a safe, secure, sustainable, and efficient aviation sector

Positive contributions in promoting bilateral and international trade

On this occasion, Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India, congratulated the Govt of India and the Govt of Sweden for taking this initiative of a collaborative effort towards strengthening India’s efforts for the development of an efficient, safe, secure and sustainable aviation sector. He expressed confidence that the mutual exchange in civil aviation between AAI and LFV Sweden will go a long way in building and operationalization of next generation of smart and sustainable aviation technology.

Mr Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India, talked about the long-standing collaboration between India and Sweden. “We are looking forward to this addition to the already expansive India-Sweden collaboration, which already include sustainability, health, innovation, energy, and will now extend to civil aviation. I’m looking forward to seeing how the MoU can foster more opportunities for Sweden and India to explore climate-smart solutions within the aviation sector.”

While delivering his address, Shri Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Sweden mentioned that “India Sweden partnership is on the upswing. This MoU covers one more new ground and will facilitate technology collaborations to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency in the aviation sector. This is an important development also in the context of the booming regional air connectivity in India.”

Cooperation areas and plan of activity

AAI and LFV, both Government agencies of India and Sweden respectively, will jointly collaborate on the following co-operation areas:

Air Traffic Management Air Traffic Control Remote Airport Management and Traffic Control Airspace Design and Planning Airport Design and Infrastructure Digitalized Airport and Aviation Capability and Training Sustainable Airports and Aviation Processes for pilots Processes for scale-up

A Joint Working Group shall be organized to prioritize interest areas and drive collaboration between the two countries. This MoU will play a crucial role in furthering government-to-government engagements between India and Sweden in the Aviation sector in addition to other existing engagements such as sustainability, healthcare, innovation, energy, and infrastructure etc.