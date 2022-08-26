Envoys of four nations present credentials to President of India Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Ecuador, Somalia, Germany and Suriname at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 26, 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador

2. H.E. Mr Ahmed Ali Dahir, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia

3. H.E. Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany

4. H.E. Mr Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname