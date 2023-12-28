A two-week training programme on Public Policy and Governance inaugurated at NCGG, Mussoorie

New Delhi,28th December:The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an apex-level autonomous institution of the Government of India, commenced the second training programme on Public Policy and Governance for 39 Civil Servants of Cambodia. The two-week program is scheduled from December 27, 2023, to January 6th, 2024.

NCGG’s efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, which emphasizes strengthening bilateral ties and fostering regional cooperation with neighbouring countries. The inaugural session was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Director General (DG) National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) & Secretary Department of Administrative Reform and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India who highlighted the role of technology in effective governance. He quoted honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Minimum Government and Maximum Governance” emphasising how the nation is striving towards achieving it. Further addressing the civil servants, he said, “Through these programs, we aim to foster a strong relationship between our nations. We have recently completed the first training programme for Cambodia hosting nearly 40 officers, by the end of March we anticipate engaging more officers from Cambodia thus resulting in a strong bond between both countries.”

Shedding light on the programme structure he informed that the two-week training programme has been designed on the lines of the capacity building training programmes of the Indian Administrative Service and the training initiative aligns with the evolving governance landscape, focusing on technological advancements that empower citizens, ensure accountability, and bring transparency to daily operations. The digital transformation journey encompasses various sectors, including pensioners’ empowerment, streamlined bureaucratic processes through e-office adoption, and efforts to strengthen government-citizen interactions. He said that globally India’s efforts have also been recognized during the G20’s underlining shared commitment towards global digital transformation.

He shared the vision for India in 2047, emphasising the significance of good governance practices and awareness programs such as the PM Awards, National Civil Servant Day, and Good Governance Week serve as celebrations, underscoring an unwavering commitment to continual enhancements in good governance. He encouraged officers to study the successful governance models implemented in India, and try to replicate them depending on their local needs and requirements.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Chheng Vannarith, Deputy Director General thanked Shri V. Srinivas as well NCGG team for conducting such a training programme for the Cambodian Civil Service officers. He was of the opinion that such exposure will lead the officers to give better services to the people of their country and ultimately help in achieving good governance.

Dr. B.S Bisht, Associate Professor and course coordinator of the program gave a brief description of the course to the officers. The course includes Changing Paradigm of Governance, Public Policy and Implementation, Ethics in Administration, and Leveraging Technology in Disaster Management in Disaster Management, Digital Governance: Case Studies of Passport Seva and MADAD, Performance Optimization in Health Sector, Smart and Sustainable Cities, Leadership and Communication, E-Governance and Digital India, Gender and Development, GeM: Bringing Transparency in Government Procurement, Emotional Intelligence for Administrations along with visits plan to Smart City Project and Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) Dehradun along with Budha temple visit. The other visits include a visit to District Ghaziabad, a visit to AIIMS, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalya New Delhi with a concluding visit to the Taj Mahal.

The National Centre for Good Governance, established in 2014, is mandated to train civil servants from India and other countries. Over the years, the centre has successfully trained officers from various nations, including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

The overall supervision and coordination of the 2nd Training Programme on Public Policy and Governance will be carried out by Dr. B. S. Bisht, course coordinator for Cambodia, along with Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, co-course coordinator, Sh. Brijesh Bisht and the capacity building team of the NCGG.