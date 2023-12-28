Registration of Youth crosses 35 lakhs on Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal

New Delhi,28th December: Registration of youth on the Mera Yuva Bharat portal has crossed 35 Lakhs as on 26.12.2023.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his address during the Veera Baal Diwas appealed to youth to join Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal in large number by registering on the portal.

PM Modi told the young audience about the nationwide campaign of linking youth with the dreams and resolution of Viksit Bharat. He invited every youth to register at the MY-Bharat portal. “This platform is now becoming a big institution for the young daughters and sons of the country,” he said.

Highlighting the success of Indian athletes in recent international events, the Prime Minister noted that most of the athletes’ hail from middle-class families in rural areas. He credited their successes to the Khelo India campaign which provides better sports and training facilities near their homes and ensures a transparent selection process. This, the Prime Minister said, is a result of prioritizing the welfare of the youth.

Youth across the country can register on the MY Bharat portal ( https://www.mybharat.gov.in/ ) and signup for various opportunities and events available on the portal.

About Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat):

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)’ platform for youth of the country on October 31st 2023, at Kartavya Path, New Delhi which is envisioned as a pivotal, technology-driven facilitator for youth development and youth-led development, with the overarching goal of providing equitable opportunities to empower the youth in realizing their aspirations and contributing to the creation of a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India). It is ‘Phygital Platform’ (physical + digital) comprising physical activity along with an opportunity to connect digitally.