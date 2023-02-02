A total of 1,25.992 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries/ Departments in January, 2023, Average Disposal Time of 19 days/ grievance, lowest-ever Pendency level of 67283 cases in Central Secretariat

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for January, 2023, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. The report also contains technological enhancements undertaken by DARPG in collaboration with IIT Kanpur on A-l enabled PG Analysis and Management to further strengthen the Grievance Redressal Mechanism. The progress for January, 2023 indicates 1,25.992 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries/ Departments in January 2023, Average Disposal Time of 19 days/ grievance, Lowest ever Pendency level of 67283 cases in Central Secretariat. Department of Expenditure and UIDAI topped the Grievance Redressal Index of Central Ministries/ Departments for timely disposal of grievances and quality of disposal. 66 percent of Grievances received by Dept of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare filed through Common Service Centres. The following are the key highlights of the DARPG’s monthly CPGRAMS report for January 2023 for Central Ministries/ Departments.

PG Cases

In January, 2023, 123968 PG cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 125922 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 67283 PG cases, as of 31 st January, 2023. The pendency in the Central Secretariat has decreased from 69204 PG cases at the end of December, 2022 to 67283 PG cases at the end of January, 2023

Department of Financial Services (Banking Division) [17026 grievances], Ministry of Labour and Employment [11139 grievances], Department of Financial Services (Insurance Division) [6429 grievances] and Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) [5524 grievances] have received the maximum number of grievances in January, 2023

PG Appeals

In January, 2023, 15398 appeals were received and 14320 appeals were disposed. The Central Secretariat has a pendency of 26306 PG Appeals at the end of January, 2023

Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) [3215 appeals], Ministry of Corporate Affairs [2076 appeals], Department of Health and Family Welfare [1088 appeals] and Ministry of Labour and Employment [1137 appeals] have the maximum pendency of appeals at the end of January, 2023.

Grievance Redressal Index

Department of Expenditure and Unique Identification Authority of India are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Index within the Group A for January, 2023

NITI Aayog and Department of Financial Services (Pension Reforms) are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Index within the Group B for January, 2023

Pendency

21 Ministries/Departments have more than 1000 pending grievances as on 24 th January, 2023

January, 2023 Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) [7579 grievances] and Department of Personnel and Training [1912 grievances] have the highest number of grievances pending for more than 30 days

Average Closing Time

Average Grievance Redressal Time in all the Ministries/Departments for the month of January, 2023 was 19 Days

Feedback received from BSNL Call Centre

For Central Ministries/Departments, 6017 grievances have received the rating of Excellent & Very Good, directly from the citizens, in the feedbacks collected by the BSNL Call Centre from 1st January to 24th January, 2023

These reports are part of the 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process which was adopted by DARPG for improving quality of disposal and reducing the time lines. The 10-step reforms include:

Universalization of CPGRAMS 7.0 – Auto-routing of grievances to the last mile Technological Enhancements – Automatic flagging of urgent grievances leveraging AI/ML Language Translation – CPGRAMS Portal in 22 scheduled languages along with English Grievance Redressal Index – Ranking of Ministries / Departments on their Performance Feedback Call Centre – 50-seater call centre to collect feedback directly from every citizen whose grievance is redressed One Nation One Portal – Integration of State Portal and other GoI portals with CPGRAMS Inclusivity and Outreach – Empowering the remotest citizen to file grievances through CSC’s Training and Capacity Building – Conducted by ISTM and State ATIs under SEVOTTAM scheme for enabling effective grievance resolution Monitoring Process – Monthly reports for both the Central Ministries/Departments and States/UTs Data Strategy Unit – Established at DARPG for insightful data analytics

DARPG has also unveiled its plans for using of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deal with grievances in the future. For this DARPG partnered with IIT Kanpur and has operationalized a Intelligent Grievance Monitoring dashboard for the benefit of the Grievance Officers of all Ministries/Departments.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions in its 121st Report submitted to Parliament in December 2022, has appreciated the 10-step reform measures the Department has taken to bring accountability in disposal of public grievances, appeal facility, mandatory action taken report, feedback call centre. Further the Parliamentary Standing Committee has unfeignedly appreciated the efforts of the DARPG to ensure the availability of CPGRAMS portal in all scheduled languages.