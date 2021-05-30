A Tale of Brotherhood

Bhubaneswar: ‘Royals’ is a short film in Odia that revolves around two college friends Shakti and Siba, who have very different personalities, but their relationship describes the phrase ” brother from another mother ” fittingly. The Siddharth Goutam directed thriller short film narrates how both friends form a family away from home and their company is synonymous to the King and Queen cards in a game of Royals. The short film answers to how their relationship unfolds in the course of a day, three days before the marriage of Baba’s sister.

Related