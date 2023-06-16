A Symphony of Flavour and Charm: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams announces Rashmika Mandanna as their First Brand Ambassador

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams (NIC), a part of Walko Food Company Pvt. Ltd., proudly unveils Rashmika Mandanna as their first-ever Brand Ambassador. With an exquisite synergy between Rashmika’s innate charisma and NIC’s unwavering commitment to excellence, this collaboration transcends mere endorsement, embracing a unique experience. Rashmika’s association with NIC is poised to enhance its presence in the hearts and palates of ice cream enthusiasts nationwide.

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams serves more than 60 lip-smacking flavours at 1000+ locations, spanning over 110 cities across India. They are committed to innovation and offer a diverse range of ice creams, from exotic blends to refreshing fruit selections. Further, all ice creams are made with pure milk and exclusively sourced pure ingredients, free from artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives. Their unwavering standards ensure that every scoop is both wholesome and delicious.

Expressing his views, Sanjiv Shah, Director, Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd, stated, “We are filled with pride to have Rashmika Mandanna with us as NIC’s first brand ambassador. Her charm and appeal make her the perfect embodiment of our brand values. This partnership holds immense significance for us as it represents our commitment to cater to a wide audience’s diverse tastes and preferences. Together, we embark on a thrilling journey to create moments of pure happiness and share the bliss of indulging in the perfect ice cream treat.”

Rashmika Mandanna, Indian Actor and Brand Ambassador of NIC Ice Creams, expressed her delight, “I am ecstatic to be associated with NIC Ice Creams! The brand’s commitment to pure ingredients and honest flavours resonates deeply with my personal values. Like countless others, my love for ice creams began at a young age. I eagerly look forward to this association with NIC and sharing the joy of these ice creams with everyone.”

NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams offers a delightful range that caters to the diverse palates of ice cream connoisseurs with fresh fruit flavours like Ratnagiri Alphonso Mango, Tender Coconut, Chunky Sitaphal to indulgent flavours like Mediterranean Sea Salt Caramel and Smooth n Creamy Belgian Chocolate and authentic Indian-inspired creations such as Gulab Jamun, Gajar Halwa, Sheer Khurma and Motichoor Ladoo Ice Creams.