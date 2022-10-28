A Decade at the Top: TCS Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction in Switzerland Once Again

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Switzerland, in an independent survey of CXOs from top IT spending organizations by Whitelane Research and Navisco.

Whitelane Research’s 2022 IT Sourcing Study is based on responses from 210 CIOs and senior decision makers across the Netherlands. The research investigated over 430 unique IT sourcing relationships to assess service providers on eight Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation.

TCS has achieved the top position in customer satisfaction for the tenth time, with an overall satisfaction score of 82%, compared to the industry average of 74%. TCS demonstrated strong results across multiple dimensions and KPIs. It scored highly in Business Understanding (81% vs average of 76%) and Sustainability (77% vs average of 72%). Further, TCS ranked in the top 3 for:

Security (82% vs average of 78%)

Account Management Quality (88% vs average of 77%)

Contract Flexibility (86% vs average of 75%)

Service Delivery Quality (81% vs average of 76%)

“We are delighted to be ranked number 1 in customer satisfaction by our Swiss customers,” said Rainer Zahradnik, Country Head, TCS Switzerland. “TCS’ customer-centric approach to business has helped us gain a deep understanding of our clients’ business and technology needs. Our contextual knowledge along with our investments in our employees, in research and innovation and in intellectual property help address our clients’ evolving needs and drive their growth and transformation.”

“Tata Consultancy Services holds the top position in Switzerland for the 10th time based on the rankings of business leaders in Switzerland,” said Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing, Whitelane Research. “It is a special achievement to maintain such a high customer satisfaction score for so many consecutive years. TCS can be proud of the dedicated focus of its teams in building lasting and strong relationships with its customers.”