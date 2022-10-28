India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.60 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.60 Cr (2,19,60,45,500) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,41,936) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415390 2nd Dose 10120586 Precaution Dose 7072612 FLWs 1st Dose 18437146 2nd Dose 17720529 Precaution Dose 13749401 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41241936 2nd Dose 32369087 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62010124 2nd Dose 53334455 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561416332 2nd Dose 516326395 Precaution Dose 100690710 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204048772 2nd Dose 197076540 Precaution Dose 50757671 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681434 2nd Dose 123220083 Precaution Dose 48356297 Precaution Dose 22,06,26,691 Total 2,19,60,45,500

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,398. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 3,619 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,00,691.

2,208 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,42,704 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.05 Cr (90,05,59,796) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.12% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.55%.