National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.60 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.60 Cr (2,19,60,45,500) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,41,936) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415390
2nd Dose 10120586
Precaution Dose 7072612
FLWs 1st Dose 18437146
2nd Dose 17720529
Precaution Dose 13749401
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41241936
2nd Dose 32369087
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62010124
2nd Dose 53334455
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561416332
2nd Dose 516326395
Precaution Dose 100690710
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204048772
2nd Dose 197076540
Precaution Dose 50757671
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681434
2nd Dose 123220083
Precaution Dose 48356297
Precaution Dose 22,06,26,691
Total 2,19,60,45,500

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,398. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 3,619 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,00,691.

 

2,208 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,42,704 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.05 Cr (90,05,59,796) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.12% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.55%.

