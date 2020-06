Bhubaneswar: Another 97 COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged today. total recoveries to 3,144.

17 from Cuttack

16 from Khurda

16 from Ganjam

14 from Kandhamal

9 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Jajpur

5 from Puri

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Kendrapara

2 each from Baragarh & Keonjhar

and 1 each from Dhenkanal & Sundargarh.

-With the new recoveries, total number of recovered cases in #Odisha rises to 3144.

