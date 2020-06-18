Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches India’s First Mobile I-LAB (Infectious Disease Diagnostic Lab)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched India’s first mobile I-Lab (Infectious disease diagnostic lab) for COVID-19 testing for last mile testing access. It will be deployed in remote, interior and inaccessible parts of the country and have capability to perform 25 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests/Day, 300 ELISA tests/day, additional tests for TB, HIV etc. as per CGHS rates. The Infectious Disease Diagnostic Lab (I-LAB) is supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, under the Covid Command strategy.

During the last 24 hrs, 7390 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,94,324patients, so far, have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate rises to 52.96%. Currently, 1,60,384 active cases are under medical supervision.

The number of government labs has been increased to 699 and private labs has been increased to 254 (A total of 953). The break-up is given as:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 540 (Govt: 349 + Private: 191)

TrueNat based testing labs: 340 (Govt: 325 + Private: 15)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 73 (Govt: 25 + Private: 48)

In the last 24 hours, 1,65,412 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 62,49,668.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA .

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

