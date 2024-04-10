900 Bidyut Seva Kendras to be set up in 9 districts of western Odisha: TPWODL

Burla, 09.04.2024: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), the leading power distribution company in western Odisha, is ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply to consumers across nine districts in its area of operation and taking many innovative steps in the field of consumer service. In this context, to improve the electricity infrastructure of western part of Odisha, TPWDOL planned to set up 900 Bidyut Seva Kendras (BSKs) in its 9 revenue districts for consumer satisfaction. Out of which, 450 BSKs have been built, renovated, and operational; commissioning of the rest is in progress.

These Bidyut Seva Kendras (BSKs) are nothing but the Fuse Call Centres operated by erstwhile discoms and the then Odisha State Electricity Board (OSEB). TPWODL has transformed and restructured with latest technology. TPWODL posted maintenance staff to manage these BSKs for 24 hours. Display boards have been put up to identify these centres from a long distance. Similarly, a ‘Hotline’ phone has been installed at the BSKs so that consumers can use the ‘Hotline’ to reach out to company-centralized call centres located at Sambalpur.

However, in case of any electricity connection related issues, consumers can contact the nearest Bidyut Seva Kendras and have the issue resolved immediately. For this purpose, all the necessary electrical repair and maintenance tools are available at every BSKs. Similarly, during natural calamities, if there is any breakdown and there is a power failure, then the service and maintenance staffs posted at Bidyut Seva Kendras can take immediate action to restore power service and attend to the needs of consumers.

It is an innovative effort to reduce the distance between distribution company and consumers in rural and urban areas. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Gajanan Kale, these Bidyut Seva Kendras will help in improving customer service as well as fulfil the expectations and aspirations of consumers.