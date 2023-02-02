8.88 LMT wheat sold on the first day of e auction by Food Corporation of India under OMSS (D) in 22 States

Food Corporation of India offered 22.0 LMT out of 25 LMT Wheat stock earmarked for e auction wheat from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) in the first e auction on 1st February 2023. More than 1100 bidders came forward for participation in the first e auction. A quantity of 8.88 LMT was sold in the first day of e. auction in 22 states.

In Rajasthan, bidding would be conducted on 02.02.2023.

Further sale of wheat through e. auction will continue throughout the country on every Wednesday till 2nd week of March 2023.

Govt. of India has reserved 3 LMT wheat to Govt. PSUs/cooperatives/Federations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and NAFED for sale without e-auction at the concessional rate of Rs 2350/Qtls for converting wheat to Atta and offer it to public at an Maximum Retail Price of Rs. 29.50 per Kg. NCCF has been allowed to lift 50000 MT of Wheat stock under the above scheme across 07 states. Allotment of 1 LMT Wheat is made to NAFED and 1 LMT Wheat made to Kendriya Bhandar under this scheme to bring down the price of Atta across the country.

Offloading of 30 LMT wheat in the market through OMSS (D) scheme within a span of two months through multiple channels will have wider reach as well as immediate impact on the soaring wheat and Atta prices and will help containing the rising prices and will bring much relief to the common man.

In order to address the rising price of wheat and Atta in the country, Group of Ministers headed by Home Minister Sri Amit Shah made some recommendations which are being followed by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.