PVR Cinemas announced launch of its 5-screen property at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the first multiplex in the country to be housed within an airport complex

PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India, today announced the launch of its much awaited 5-screen property at PVR Aerohub in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the first multiplex in the country to be housed within an airport complex. Playing a key role in the new age transit-oriented development project at Chennai Airport, the cinema will serve the entertainment needs for arriving and departing passengers besides benefiting residents in the neighborhood.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas will have 12 properties in Chennai with 77 screens while consolidating its foothold in Tamil Nadu with 88 screens in 14 properties. Its screen count in South India will grow to 328 in 53 properties.

The Cinema has a seating capacity of 1155 audiences and is equipped with cutting-edge cinematic technologies including 2K RGB+ Laser projectors, REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection for crystal clear, razor sharp, ultra-bright pictures and advanced Dolby Atmos high-definition immersive audio.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the opening of our 14th property in Tamil Nadu and mark our entry in the fast evolving transit oriented development projects in the country. In keeping with the times and the ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are committed to bringing excellent movie watching experience to consumers in every part of the country. Entertainment forms an integral part of our daily lives and today’s consumers are cash-rich, time-poor. So, there is no better way for transit passengers to make best use of their spare time, than to watch movies”.

The auditoriums are green in theme and their sidewalls have fabric finish with alternative ‘V’ Pattern. Protruding circular elements compliment the design theme of the foyer. Styled in new art deco with curated artworks of eminent actors, the cinema has a visually stunning foyer with a chandelier specially designed as a tree of lights integrating 1000 lights over the column enlivening the space.

“PVR has the distinction to be the anchor tenants for any mall developer and is constantly on the lookout to add value to their project. Setting up a cinema next to the airport is strategic as we aim to provide a movie experience to travelers/passengers who might arrive at Chennai airport early to catch their flights or wait for a delayed flight while making effective use of their leisure time they have at their disposal. With a strong content line up and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that our patrons will appreciate our new cinema for a holistic movie-going experience”, said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited.

With this opening, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 908 screens at 182 properties in 78 cities (India and Sri Lanka).