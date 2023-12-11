755 kg narcotics seized, 36 Pakistanis arrested in Western Command this year: BSF

A total of 755 kg narcotics, 15 rifles and 38 pistols have been seized by the BSF during operations, besides apprehending 36 Pakistani nationals and neutralising nine intruders along the India-Pakistan border under Western Command, Special Director General Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said on Monday here.

From Punjab alone, a major chunk of 420 kg heroin was seized. This year, he said, the Border Security Force (BSF) Western Command also recovered 95 drones, much higher in previous years.

The Western Command is responsible for border management along the India-Pakistan border with five frontiers — Kashmir, Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, besides three subsidiary training centres.

Despite tough terrain and harsh climatic conditions, the BSF troops have effectively been dominating border, preventing and detecting trans-border crimes like infiltration, exfiltration, smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition, etc.

Highlighting the BSF efforts of foiling nefarious designs of adversaries, the Special Director General said with the enhancement of jurisdiction from 15 to 50 km in Punjab by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the BSF has increased the domination by frequent vehicle patrolling, establishment of temporary posts, laying of ambushes and checkpoints and mobile check posts in conjunction with Punjab Police that has resulted in prevention of illegal activities.

Keeping in view the upcoming foggy season and apprehension of increased smuggling activities in Punjab, the BSF has submitted a proposal to Punjab Police for preventive detention of 75 convicted or suspected smugglers from bordering districts of Taran Tarn, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

These measures will help in prevention of smuggling activities in Punjab, he said.

In addition to the core responsibility of securing the borders of the country, the BSF troops under Western Command have also been helping border population during floods and other natural calamities.

In the past monsoon season when border districts of Ferozepur and Abohar were inundated with floods due to incessant rainfall and overflow of water from the Ravi and Sutlej rivers, BSF troops carried out 10 major rescue operations and evacuated approximately 2,000 people to safer places.

Troops of 18 Battalion BSF and Water Wing Bhuj also played pro-active role during severe cyclonic storm “Biporjoy” and shifted 150 villagers of Thumari, Gunao and Walawariwand village to BSF border outposts.

This year, the BSF has also organised 39 medical camps in the bordering areas of Kashmir, Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, besides conducing skill development programmes, pre-recruitment training for youth and sports tournaments for the border population.