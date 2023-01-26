74th Republic Day Celebration: Naveen Jindal Unfurls Tricolour at Angul Plant 

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the 74th Republic Day at its biggest steel plant situated at Angul, Odisha. The Chairman of JSP Mr. Naveen Jindal and the Chairperson of Jindal Foundation Mrs. Shallu Jindal joined the mega celebration with the workforce, school students, teachers and thousands of villagers.

Addressing on this occasion Mr. Naveen Jindal thanked each and every individual of this locality for their support to make JSP as one of the ever flourishing steel companies of our nation and said “Nation is not just a picture hanging on a wall , it is all about We the People of this Country . Our country will prosper only when we will work honestly for the country. I am thankful to God for having you all in my life. The way you people are working for the growth of the company is really remarkable and I hope if every citizen of our nation will work like this in their respective fields then the day is not far when we will lead the world”.

On this occasion the school students of O.P. Jindal School, DAV-Savitri Jindal School and Kids from Asha-The Hope performed some patriotic programs. Select COVID Warriors were also felicitated by Chairman Mr. Jindal for their outstanding contribution for the Company and Society during the pandemic.

On this occasion Chhendipada MLA Mr. Sushant Kumar Behera, Sambalpur -MP Nominee Mr. Agasti Behera, CEO – Steel Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi, Executive Director In-Charge Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Executive Director Mr. Damodar Mittal and Heads of all the departments were also present in the 74th Republic Day celebration.

The Concluding Speech of the celebration was delivered by Mr. Dinesh Kumar Saraogi and Mr. Ravi Shankar, EVP-HR & ES anchored the event.