Paradeep: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated at IFFCO Paradeep Unit, on 26th January 2022 as per Govt. COVID-19 guidelines with restricted participation. On this occasion, the Chief Guest Sh K.J.Patel, Sr. Executive Director of the Unit unfurled the National Flag followed by National Anthem. Only senior officials of IFFCO and President & General Secretary of IFFCO Employees’ Union and IFFCO Officers’ Association witnessed the celebration.

