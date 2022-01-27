73rd Republic Day celebrated at JNPT with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the core

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container ports, celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day with enthusiasm, and it was even more special as the nation is in the 75th year of independence and celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The JNPort family participated in the celebrations held at the JNPT Administration Building. The CISF officials presented the Guard of Honour to the Chief Guest Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman. The celebration then started with flag hoisting by the Chief Guest in the presence of Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman and JNPT HODs, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

While addressing the JNPort family at the Republic Day ceremony, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “As we celebrate our 73rd Republic Day, JNPT is carrying out several events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to honour the glorious history of our people, culture and achievements in different sectors. Over the years, the maritime sector has been a key contributor to the nation’s economic growth; JNPT has played a major role in shaping India’s blue- economy. On this day, I extend my gratitude and thank all our employees, trade partners, and stakeholders for their collective efforts to enable the port to aid maritime trade efficiently.”

The celebration of Republic Day concluded with Shri Sanjay Sethi extending warm Republic Day greetings to all the Employees, Labour Trustees and stakeholders of JNPT. The day was celebrated following all the preventive measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic amended by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Health & Family Welfare.